New mum Edwina’s stunning photo shoot

Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew has opened up about the struggles of being a new parent while in lockdown.

Bartholomew and her husband Neil Varcoe welcomed baby Molly in late December, just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic hit Australia.

Speaking to Sunrise co-hosts Samantha Armytage and David Koch on the show this morning, Bartholomew revealed that the family of three had spent most of last four months at their 100-acre property at Warramba in regional New South Wales.

"All the perils and ups and downs of being a new mum, it's a beautiful distraction during this time, that's for sure," she said.

Edwina Bartholomew with her baby, Molly.

"Because Molly came in December, we had that first month or so when friends could drop over and mum and dad could come to the hospital to give her a cuddle.

"I really feel for new mums now who don't get that experience - it's hard.

"Hopefully in the next few months that will all ease and we can all have a chance to reunite again."

The presenter, who appears on the cover of the latest issue ofThe Australian Women's Weeklywith her bub in a series of gorgeous portraits, has created a social media page "to support new mums in this difficult time when access to services isn't as easy as it normally would be".

Edwina Bartholomew appears in the May 2020 issue of the Australian Women’s Weekly. Picture: Alana Landsberry/Australian Women’s Weekly/Bauer

"We set up a thing called 'Stay Home Mums,' which is a simple Instagram account and private Facebook group in which people can share photos and ask questions," she said.

"It's for all the mums who don't have the chance to have a mother's group.

"It's an amazing community that's grown exponentially over the last few months.

"We've been doing antenatal classes, exercise classes, recipes, all sorts of things," she said. "It's nice to see people seeking that support when unfortunately in these times they don't have it in an official capacity."

