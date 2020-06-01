Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ballina RSL Club CEO Bill Coulter.
Ballina RSL Club CEO Bill Coulter.
News

New menus for Ballina RSL reopening

Javier Encalada
1st Jun 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA RSL Club will be reopening to limited capacity from Monday, June 1.

The dining facilities will be reopening with new menus for in house dining and takeaway

offerings.

The club will be taking bookings for breakfast, lunch and dinner services on 6681 9500.

The Ballina RSL Club will be open seven days a week from 9am to 9.30pm every night, expect Thursday and Friday when they will close at 11pm.

Club chief executive Bill Coulter thanked the Ballina community for their patience during this time.

“And thank you to those who have supported us during the lockdown by purchasing take home meals. It has been rewarding for me to have received many positive comments on our take home meal service,” he said.

“Our staff look forward to welcoming you back and we will keep in close contact over the coming weeks while we work towards being ‘100 per cent back to normal’.”

ballina ballina rsl club coronavirusnorthernrivers northern rivers community news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Ballina council will reopen from today

        premium_icon What Ballina council will reopen from today

        News WITH the relaxation of social distancing measures, council has detailed what services will be available to residents.

        Northern Rivers waste transfer station expansion approved

        premium_icon Northern Rivers waste transfer station expansion approved

        News BALLINA council approves expansion of waste transfer station in Alstonville despite...

        Citizenship ceremonies go online

        premium_icon Citizenship ceremonies go online

        News BALLINA Shire Council is working on its first ever virtual ceremony for new...

        Council decides on subdivision near asphalt plant

        premium_icon Council decides on subdivision near asphalt plant

        News COUNCILLORS were split over the decision to approve the residential subdivision at...