Crack down on illegal campers fornicating at popular lookout

Ballina Shire Council rangers are concerned about the spike in illegal camping at Pat Morton lookout, Lennox Head.

Illegal Lennox Head campers could soon face some serious retribution as Ballina Shire Council looks to crack down on a popular parking spot.

Council's rangers have requested additional parking controls at Pat Morton Lookout ahead of this week's Local Traffic Committee meeting on April 14.

The parking alterations would see '90 degree angle parking' and 'vehicles under 6m only' signages added to the northern end of the lot.

The submission is supported by Ballina Shire Council's Public and Environmental Health manager Kerri Watts on the hope on reducing the widespread parking noncompliance.

Proposed signage for Pat Morton Lookout, Lennox Head

According to the submission, the spot had recently been at the centre of increased complaints over "illegal campers asleep/fornicating/laying unclothed" in their vans.

"Those who stay overnight leave tables, gas bottles, surfboards etc. at the rear of the vehicle creating hazards on the track," it read.

" Majority of campervans park in backwards (facing the ocean) opening the tailgate to see the ocean creating a hazard on the walking track.

"Front in parking will dramatically decrease the amount of people laying in the back of the vans throughout the day with the Northern ocean aspect."

The submission also acknowledge new parking regulations would reduce the risk of "public defecation/urination" as public toilets are locked overnight.

A successful submission could also see the western side of the Lennox Head lot similarly regulated for consistency.

Pat Morton Lookout currently is line marked for 90 degree angle parking but there is no associated signage.

Illegal camping continues to be an issue for the Northern Rivers following shocking reports in January Bryon Bay Shire Council had issued more than 1454 infringements during a nine-day period.

