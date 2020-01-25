Menu
MARKET AT DUSK: Ainsley Shumacher is behind the Market on Dusk which is being held at Alstonville and Ballina, with a three-year approval. She is pictured at the Ballina Market on Dusk in January last year.
News

New market on Plateau is on this weekend

Graham Broadhead
25th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
A NEW market on the Plateau will be held on Saturday, January 25.

The Market on Dusk, to be held at Elizabeth Ann Brown Park, is run by Known Effects.

Known Effects also runs a market in Ballina, and late last year was given approval by Ballina Shire Council to hold both markets for the next three years.

Both markets will only be held from December to April at dusk.

The Alstonville market is held on the fourth Saturday of the month, while the Ballina market is held on the second Saturday at Missingham Park.

