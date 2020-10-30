Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ballina is about to get its second KFC store.
Ballina is about to get its second KFC store.
News

New KFC store set to open soon

Rebecca Lollback
30th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GET ready Ballina a new KFC store is coming your way.

The Northern Rivers’ newest fast food restaurant is set to open at the Ballina highway service centre, on the intersection of the Bruxner and Pacific highways at West Ballina.

Paperwork has been lodged with the council for the fit-out of the tenancy, and the work is estimated to cost around $800,000.

It would be the town’s second KFC store there’s another one at Ballina Fair on Kerr St.

The BP highway service centre at West Ballina.
The BP highway service centre at West Ballina.

The new, $27 million BP service centre opened to the public in April this year, two years after the development application was approved.

It is open 24 hours and has a truck drivers’ lounge, with a kitchen area, showers, washing machines, television and other convenience amenities.

Other eateries at the centre include McDonalds and Wild Bean cafe.

It is understood that once the centre is fully tenanted, it will more than 200 people in permanent, part-time and casual positions.

ballina highway service centre ballina shire council northern rivers business northern rivers development
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Fierce storm leaves trail of destruction

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Fierce storm leaves trail of destruction

        News MANY parts of the Northern Rivers were lashed by hailstones during yesterday’s storm.

        ‘Big innovation’: Plans for $20M bioenergy plant

        Premium Content ‘Big innovation’: Plans for $20M bioenergy plant

        Environment The facility would be the first of its kind in Australia

        VIRTUAL REALITY: Film fest brings the silver screen to you

        Premium Content VIRTUAL REALITY: Film fest brings the silver screen to you

        News THE Byron Bay Film Festival is bringing the audience closer than ever with their...

        Do you have these two outfits in your toddler’s wardrobe?

        Premium Content Do you have these two outfits in your toddler’s wardrobe?

        News A MAJOR retail store has recalled a popular outfit after fears it may be a choking...