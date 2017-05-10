23°
New home for Ballina woodworkers

Samantha Elley
| 10th May 2017 6:00 AM
NEW DIGS: The new premises for the Ballina Community Men's Shed
IT'S not quite their forever home, but the Ballina Community Men's Shed has new digs.

Now located at 38B Smith Drive, West Ballina, this group of crafty gents has a new 'play' area where they can hang their saws and hammers and create magic.

"We were at the Southern Cross School for 6 and a half years,” coordinator Graham Eggins said.

"Then we were at another temporary spot for a while, but now we are here and we even have an office which we've never had before.”

They moved in to their new premises in February this year and it didn't take them long to find a home for their tools.

"We do have plans on a development site at the Ballina Racecourse,” Mr Eggins said.

"And negotiations are well underway with the Ballina Jockey Club Trust and Crown Lands.”

While the main regular activity by the men's shed is woodwork, they are hoping to branch out into other activities including metalwork.

There are currently around 40 members but Mr Eggins said there is always room for more.

So if you have an inkling to create items with your hands, or even just want to make friends with a good bunch of blokes you can contact the Ballina Community Men's Shed on 0416 004 013.

Even better, go and check out their new premises when they are open on Monday and Wednesday mornings between 8am-12pm.

Ballina Shire Advocate

Topics:  ballina community men's shed graham eggins men's shed

