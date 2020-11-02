Menu
Hemp Foods Australia have unveiled a new 100 per cent Australian product.
New hemp product unveiled by Bangalow-based business

Liana Boss
2nd Nov 2020 1:00 PM
BANGALOW-based Hemp Foods Australia has launched a “long-awaited” product including 100 per cent Australian hemp seeds.

The Essential Hemp Australian Hemp Seed pouch features seeds sources from Tasmania and de-hulled and packed at the Bangalow facility.

Hemp Foods Australia general manager Felipe Favaro welcomed the addition.

“We’re thrilled to now be able to offer this product to customers,” Mr Favaro said.

“We understand the shared consumer sentiment in supporting Australian grown products and by launching high quality 100 per cent Australian grown hemp seeds we are supporting our mission of making a positive difference to people, the communities and the planet and bringing healthy hemp products to as many people as possible.”

Hemp Foods Australia has launched a 100 per cent Australian grown hemp seed pouch.
Hemp Foods Australia has been championing the local hemp farming industry since hemp seeds were made legal as a food product in 2017.

Mr Favaro said there was a stringent quality-control process involved.

“We pride ourselves in complying with the highest standards of food safety in Australia and globally,” he said.

The business is part of the Tasmanian Hemp Association and is pushing for the next wave of legislative change to promote sustainable agriculture and develop ways to increase the use of hemp as a renewable and sustainable source of food.

The Essential Hemp Australian Hemp Seed is available from today.

