News

New GP clinic offers first light into health

Javier Encalada
19th Feb 2021 9:00 AM

First Light Healthcare has opened a new clinic in Tamar St, Ballina.

The medical precinct adds to their existing centres in Byron Bay.

The new centre is located next door to the respiratory clinic the company has been running in Ballina for around nine months.

Stephanie Currie, practice manager at First Light Ballina Clinic, said the new clinic started operations on Monday, February 15.

The centre is open Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm at Tamar Village, 92 Tamar St, Ballina.

 

"We currently offer all general GP services, focusing on preventive health, which is First Light's main focus," she said.

"We also have a skin specialist, a physiotherapist, and we have two doctors specialising in women's health.

"There will also be psychologist joining us within the next couple of months.

"We also hope to open a day surgery space in the coming months."

Ms Currie said the clinic will focus on preventive health.

"Same as we all have a check at the dentist, we want to stream that into medical," she said.

"We want people to be able to monitor things before they become a chronic disease or something that needs to be managed under a healthcare plan.

"Visiting a doctor and closing that gap is what we want to do, with help from our dietitians, exercise physiologists and other specialists on site."

The executive said bookings can be made on the phone on (02) 6685 6326 or online via https://www.flhealthcare.com.au/.

Ballina Shire Advocate

