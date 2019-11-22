New editorial leadership changes at News Corp

Two of News Corp Australia's most read metropolitan newspapers are undergoing editorial leadership changes in 2020.

The Courier-Mail's editor Sam Weir, has been appointed editor of the Herald Sun in Melbourne and the Herald Sun's editor, Damon Johnston, has been appointed Victorian editor of The Australian.

News Corp Australasia executive chairman Michael Miller and Peter Blunden, Victorian managing director - Editorial and chairman of the Editorial Board, made the announcement today.

Courier Mail editor Sam Weir. Picture: Turner Matt

Mr Miller congratulated Mr Weir and Mr Johnston on their new appointments, acknowledging they were in recognition of their talented editorships over many years with News Corp Australia.

Mr Weir has been the editor at the Brisbane-based title since 2017.

"Sam is one of Australia's most experienced editors," he said.

"He has spent his career at News Corp Australia, beginning as a cadet journalist in Adelaide, and previously edited The Sunday Times in Perth and The Advertiser in Adelaide.

"We are delighted he has agreed to take on the editorship of the Herald Sun, Australia's largest-selling daily newspaper and we wish him every success."

Before editing Melbourne's Herald Sun, Mr Johnston was editor of the Sunday Herald Sun for four years.

He has edited the daily newspaper for the past seven years.

The Herald Sun’s Editor Damon Johnston. Picture: Tim Carrafa

"Under Damon's leadership the Herald Sun and Sunday Herald Sun broke some of Australia's most important stories," Mr Miller said.

"We know Damon will bring that same talent and investigative skills to his new role in driving Victorian coverage for The Australian."

Mr Weir and Mr Johnston will take up their roles early next year.

The new editor of The Courier-Mail - one of Australia's most important news brands - is also expected to be announced in the New Year.