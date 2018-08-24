New documentary captures the coal mine struggle

DOCUMENTARY: A group of young film makers travelled to the South Burnett on August 11 and 12 to start a project about KCCG and those potentially disrupted by the coal rail line.

A GROUP of film makers visited the South Burnett to learn about the Kingaroy coal mine.

Kingaroy Concerned Citizens Group welcomed the young documentary makers who came to the South Burnett over the weekend from August 11 to 12.

They intended to make a feature-length documentary about the potential impact of the Kingaroy coal mine if the project proposed by mining company Moreton Resources goes ahead.

KCCG spokesperson John Dalton said it was an interesting process with the filming, with all of the specialist filming equipment and producers working on the documentary.

"Between the lot of them it was a very busy and interesting weekend," he said.

They were especially pleased with their shots at sundown of a pair tractors and drones, Mr Dalton said.

The crew were busy spending time with the landholders and people who would be affected by the coal rail line if the project goes ahead.

"They were particularly interested in the idea of the farmers having to combat resource projects, and particularly interested in the human stories of each of the landholders," Mr Dalton said.

The film crew were intrigued by the idea of producing food, and then having to become protectors of your own land, he said.