New COVID cases: Lismore locals in hotel quarantine

Northern Rivers residents have been confirmed as new cases of COVID-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar

Two Lismore residents in hotel quarantine have returned positive results for COVID-19.

Northern NSW Local Health District acting chief executive Lynne Weir said there had been no new confirmed locally-acquired cases of the virus in the region since July 25, 165 days ago.

"Two new cases have been recorded in Lismore City Council area residents on January 3," Ms Weir said.

She said both of those people acquired the virus overseas.

"These two people are currently in hotel quarantine and will be released from isolation once health staff confirm that it is safe to do so," she said.

"Thank you to people who have continued to present for testing over the holiday period.

"It's vital that we have a high level of testing so we can pick up any new cases in the local region."

She said the local health district had reported more than 4300 new tests in the fortnight to 8pm January 3.

"Byron Shire has had the highest testing rate per 1000 population among the 12 local government areas along the NSW North Coast for the past three weeks, and for testing overall during 2020," Ms Weir said.

"In addition to local residents being tested, there has been a high level of testing among visitors to the north coast since mid-December, with over 30 per cent of the more than 12,500 tests analysed by state-funded laboratories on the North Coast in that period being for people from other parts of NSW or interstate.

"Anyone with even the mildest symptoms, such as headache, fatigue, cough, sore throat or runny nose, is asked to come forward immediately for testing, then isolate until they receive a negative result."