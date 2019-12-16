Menu
STATION: Bevan and Steve from Ballina Joinery demonstrate how easy it is to drop off batteries, reading glasses and mobile phones at a Community Recycling Station.
News

New community recycling stations

16th Dec 2019 4:00 PM

WHAT do household batteries, smoke detectors, printer cartridges, mobile phones, eye glasses

and even X-rays, all have in common? They can be recycled or reused if you drop them in at

one of Ballina Council’s new Community Recycling Stations are located at convenient community spaces across the shire:

  • Alstonville Leisure and Entertainment Centre, 42–46 Commercial Rd, Alstonville;
  • Ballina Library, 6 River St, Ballina;
  • Lennox Community Centre, Mackney Lane, Lennox Head;
  • Ballina Council Customer Service Centre, 40 Cherry St, Ballina

Samala Heart, Waste Education Officer at Ballina Shire Council explained the change.

“Recycling common problem household wastes at the Community Recycling Stations will

replace the Resource Recovery Collection Satchels that residents have been placing in the

kerbside bins,” she said.

To make the transition easy for residents, the stations are located where the collection satchels can be picked up.

Karen Rudkin from North East Waste said residents can continue collecting items in the satchels at home but are asked to bring their contents back to a Community Recycling Station for recycling.

“The cabinets have been made by a local business and designed specifically as a single unit for collection of common household items so they can be reused, recycled or disposed of safely,” said.

“These cabinets provide a great opportunity to recycle all those household batteries that so often end up in kerbside bins and then landfills where they can cause fires and leach polluting chemicals”.

An estimated 46 tonnes of household batteries alone end up in bins across the Northern Rivers every year and Christmas producing an extra demand on battery-operated gadgets and toys.

“Using re-chargeables is always the best option for reducing battery waste but when you do need to dispose of batteries, keep them out of landfill by dropping them in at your nearest Community Recycling Station,” Ms Rudkin said.

ballina ballina shire council community recycling stations north east waste recycling
Ballina Shire Advocate

