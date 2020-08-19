New cafe, playground, water park, retail shop in $6M project
THE $6 million expansion of Summerland Farm at Alstonville has been officially opened.
"Summerland Farm approached me a few years back with a need to upgrade their Alstonville facility," Page MP Kevin Hogan said.
"This upgrade will create more local jobs for people with a disability through increased agri-tourism.
"The project has expanded existing facilities at Summerland Farm, better serving the region's macadamia industry through upgraded dehusking and sorting facilities and developing a nationally significant tourism experience.
"This included integrating existing horticulture activities into the tourism experience, showcasing the region's produce through an edible arboretum, a farmyard animal barn, farm-themed play and educational attractions and equipment.
Executive director businesses of Aruma, Brett Lacey, said this was a transformational project for the site and the region.
"The team is incredibly excited by this new development," Mr Lacey said.
"We have the privilege of employing 100 employees with a disability at the farm, and with this funding we're thrilled to be able to create an additional 35 employment opportunities."
Highlights of the upgrade:
● Farm Cafe: Open seven days, the cafe serves local salads, wraps, coﬀees and other grab-and-go foods.
● Adventure playground and water park: Inspired by nature, there's streams of running water, rocks and logs to climb and a cubby house accessed from a water tank. This is authentic farm action designed for safe, kid friendly fun.
● Shopping: Enjoy browsing The Grocer, The Gift Shop and The Potting Shed.
● Coming soon: Super cute farm animals will soon be joining the Summerland House Farm family. There will be new tours and kids party packages coming soon.