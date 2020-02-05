New business opportunity opens in Woodburn

LOOKING at opening a new business in Woodburn?

A rare opportunity to open on River St opposite the Richmond River is available for anyone wanting to dip their toe into retail.

LJ Hooker has listed the available 449sqm property on its website for $649,000.

With space for one bedroom, one bathroom and one carport the opportunities are endless for a new business.

Looking at opening a new business in Woodburn?

The building has the capability to house a 60-seat restaurant or cafe, a microbrewery or distillery, a juice bar, gallery and studio, or a doctors or dentist

The wheelchair friendly building has recently added a new roof with high timber ceilings and large exposed beams throughout creating an open space throughout.

Directly located opposite from the new playground in Woodburn and accessibility to the Pacific Highway, it would be a great spot for any new business venture.

For more information, visit www.realestate.com.au/property-other-nsw-woodburn-132801678.