ABC chairman quits amid scandal

ABC Chairman Justin Milne has resigned his position following days of speculation and concern about the corporation.

The embattled chairman of the ABC had been told by his board that it was time to step down, after days of chaos and deeply damaging revelations.

Justin Milne was not present at this morning's emergency meeting, which is the seventh in less than two weeks, as his future at the helm was discussed.

Mr Milne had been asked to step aside while a government inquiry is conducted, probing his apparent interference in journalistic independence.

After the board sacked managing director Michelle Guthrie earlier this week, a series of leaked emails cast doubt on the conduct of Mr Milne - including his direction to sack reporters Emma Alberici and Andrew Probyn.

The board reportedly told Mr Milne to seriously consider his future and either step aside or resign.

