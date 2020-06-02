New adults only Lego revealed

This is not a toy. Unlike just about every other kit, Lego recommends the new Sian supercar should only be tackled by experienced builders aged over 18. The extreme creation features nearly 3700 pieces - roughly 1000 pieces more than its ground-breaking Porsche GT3 RS kit - and features not found in other sets.

Lamborghini’s Sian Lego kit.

Based on Lamborghini's Sian concept car built for the 2019 Frankfurt motor show, the model features a huge V12 engine with four-wheel-drive and a working eight-speed paddle-shift gearbox. Lambo's trademark scissor doors are faithfully represented, as are the show car's intricate gold wheels and sharp green bodywork. It has active aerodynamics, opening storage spaces and a unique serial number allowing owners access to exclusive online content such as behind-the-scenes videos.

The Sian’s V12 engine is a work of intricate beauty.

The Sian's proportions also look more faithful than some of Lego's Porsche-themed efforts, which might be because Lamborghini's straight edges translate better to bricks than a 911's curves.

None of this comes cheap. The kit costs $569.99 in Australia, though that is much less than the reported $5 million price tag of the real limited-edition supercar.

It's slightly cheaper than the $599 of Lego's similarly complex Bugatti Chiron kit recommended for builders aged 16+.

The Bugatti Chiron kit is impressive.

While early Lego kits were generic machines based loosely on production cars, several car makers have linked with the toy maker to produce increasingly realistic machines. The styling of Land Rover's latest Defender leaked in Lego form before the real car was revealed.

Land Rover's kit features 2573 pieces including three working differentials and a four-speed sequential transmission for about $330.

Lego’s Land Rover Defender is aimed at potential owners of the real thing.

If the big cars are too dear, Lego's latest motorbike kit goes on sale today in the form of Ducati's Panigale V4R.

Priced from $89, the Ducati features working suspension, a recreation of the brand's new four-cylinder engine, and a basic two-speed gearbox.

The Ducati Panigale V4R Lego kit packs a lot of features into a small space.

Originally published as New adults only Lego revealed