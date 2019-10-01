Menu
Login
Australia has a new $20 note coming - can you guess who will be on it?
Australia has a new $20 note coming - can you guess who will be on it?
Money

Philanthropist and preacher adorn our new $20 note

by Caroline Schelle
1st Oct 2019 10:14 AM

Australia's new $20 note has a tactile feature to help the vision impaired.

The note is the fourth to include the tactile feature, joining the $5, $10 and $50 notes, and will be unveiled at Vision Australia in Melbourne on Tuesday morning.

"These tactile features enable the 350,000 Australians who are blind or have low vision to now accurately and easily identify the cash they are handling, like the rest of the community, and that's how it should be," Vision Australia government relations manager Chris Edwards said.

The $20 has three raised bumps along the long edges to help distinguish it from other denominations.

It will still keep portraits of two significant Australians - ex-convict, entrepreneur and philanthropist Mary Reibey and the Reverend John Flynn, who set up the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

The note will enter circulation on October 9.

$20 note cash mary reibey money reverend john flynn seniors-news

Top Stories

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Health SYMPTOMS for the highly infectious but preventable disease don't appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure.

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News What you should not do when there is a high risk of fire

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Environment Ban on solid fuel fires in State forests comes into effect on Sunday

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    Environment Bushfires have already caused devastation to the Northern Rivers