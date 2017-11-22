Menu
Never too old for a ride in an OLD hot rod

TRAVEL IN STYLE: Bruce Secombe with his step-daughter Susan Shipway who organised his ride in the hot rod for his 100th birthday.
Samantha Elley
IF YOU are going to turn 100 years old, what better way to celebrate than to take a drive in a car nearly the same vintage as you?

The car should be a hot rod and it should also include number plates that say 'OLD'.

That is exactly what Ballina resident Bruce Secombe did to highlight the fact he'd hit triple digits.

With relatives and friends turning up to have a drink and meal with him, from as far away as Sydney, he was guaranteed a day to enjoy.

Bruce Secombe of Ballina arrives in a 1979 Ford hotrod at the RSL Club to celebrate his 100th birthday.
His half-sister, 30 years his junior, Rosalind was also there to celebrate.

His stepdaughter Susan Shipway organised for her father to be picked up in a 1929 Model A Ford, soft top Tourer from his residence at St Andrew's Nursing Home.

They then went for a drive around the town before making an entrance at the Ballina RSL Club.

Bruce Secombe with his family members after arriving at the RSL Club.
"Bruce would have been 12 years old when the body of the car he arrived in was in production,” driver and owner of Ford Model A Hotrod Hire Brian Pearson said.

"He loved the ride. When I revved the V8 engine he put his hands in the air.”

