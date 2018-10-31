Ten’s weird new logo raises eyebrows

Channel 10 has introduced a new logo as part of a major brand refresh. It hasn’t gone down well.

The network announced the change from its iconic blue circle, with the word "ten" in the middle, to different-coloured circles with a numerical "10" in a thick, "bubble-writing" style white font.

The new logo might be a touch simpler, but let's just say it's sparked a rather polarising response online.

Here's Bachelor host Osher Gunsberg triumphantly presenting the new design on Twitter:

And here's the public's... well... less-than-impressed response:

why does the new Channel 10 logo look like a mid-90s ad for the lotto pic.twitter.com/zvgJO1mXDp — Naaman Zhou (@naamanzhou) October 31, 2018

To be fair, there were a couple of positive responses to it too:

People are using the hashtag #10TVWithATwist ahead of tonight's announcements of the shows that will be airing on Network Ten in 2019.

On Monday, workers removed the network's original logo from its Pyrmont headquarters.

According to TV Tonight, there has also been talk about multichannels to be renamed as "Boss" and "Peach".

We're excited to see what's coming, but the new logo is a hard pass from us.

Reminded I need to check my Powerball ticket. #10TVWithATwist pic.twitter.com/OeK5VZL1Xb — Dan Barrett (@TheDanBarrett) October 31, 2018