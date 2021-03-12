Hollywood sex scenes people are trying at home

The days of splitting a Netflix account with family or friends could be over with the streaming giant trialling a feature that aims to crack down on account sharing.

Netflix Inc announced this week that it had begun testing a function asking users to verify they share a household with the account holder.

Some users are noting a prompt that appears asking them start their own account.

"If you don't live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching," the message said.

The message the asks to send a verification code and offers the choice of email or text. However, a third option allows users to keep watching and verify later.

The message that some users are getting from Netflix administrators. Pic: supplied Twitter

The message, though, may reappear when the user opens Netflix again and it is anticipated Netflix will eventually require users to open a new account to continue streaming.

"This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorised to do so," a Netflix spokesperson said.

The company's terms of service state accounts "may not be shared with individuals beyond your household."

Netflix's viewership skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic as people spent considerable time at home.

The San Jose, California-based streaming service reached a milestone 200 million users last month and its stock is up nearly 50 per cent since March 2020.

But the company is anticipating a drop as more people return to offices in 2021. Netflix accounts cost Australian users between $10.99 to $19.99 per month depending on package.

Originally published as Netflix to ban common activity