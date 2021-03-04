Menu
Netflix leads the pack in the 2021 Golden Globes nominations
TV

Netflix crashes for thousands

by Holly Christodoulou
4th Mar 2021 6:28 AM

Netflix has gone down for thousands of users across the UK leaving cooped-up Brits unable to watch their favourite shows.

Viewers have been unable to connect to the website and streaming services are unavailable.

Some have been met with an error message when trying to access the app, The Sun reports.

Outage tracker site DownDetector has reported more than 1,600 complaints in the UK.

Around half say they have been met with a "no connection" message when they log on.

Others say they are seeing the error code NSES-500 when trying to connect.

One person said: "Error Code NSES-500 cannot connect but internet is working fine and I've cleared internet browsing history and cache.."

Another wrote: "@netflix is down on web for people all over the world but they are being very quiet."

While one wrote: "Anyone else's @NetflixUK not working?? Getting error NSES-500."

Netflix is yet to officially comment on the problem but has told viewers they are investigating.

It comes after the service hiked prices for users in the UK.

The standard package, which allows users to watch on two screens, rose by £1 ($1.80) to £9.99 ($18) per month.

While the premium package - providing four-screen access and Ultra HD - is being bumped up from £11.99 ($21.40) to £13.99 ($25).

The article originally appeared on The Sun and is published here with permission.

