Netball girls make top 2% in the state

Back left to right: Leilani Rohweder Georgie Hampson - Charlotte Yager - Madeleine MitchellMiddle left to right: Brooke Hofmeyer- Elly Mooseberger- Tarni Fay.Front: Molly Hughes Contributed
Samantha Elley
by

THE netball girls at Alstonville High School recently came 10th in the state out of 467 teams at the Combined High Schools competition.

They played int he Open Girls Netball Knock and were supported by their teacher and two of the mums late last month.

"This was the first time the Open Girls have reached such a high level representing Alstonville High School,” PDHPE teacher Debra Barron said.

"The girls played with team cohesion and much skill.

"Out of 10 games they won 6 games and managed to come 10th in the state out of a total of 467 teams that played in the preliminary rounds.”

Not all the players had trained together and among the team there were badged umpires and some who had played in their own netball teams at state level.

"So there was much experience and knowledge to be shared,” Ms Barron said.　

"Throughout the preliminary rounds leading up to the State Knock Out they played impressively and achieved substantial wins.

"This was a fantastic effort from a team that displayed much Sportsmanship.

Ms Barron said the girls were from Year 8, ranging in age from 13 up to 18 years.

