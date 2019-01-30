Menu
Login
The Ned Kelly Bush High tea will be held at Geelong Gallery for the festival. Picture Rebecca Michael.
The Ned Kelly Bush High tea will be held at Geelong Gallery for the festival. Picture Rebecca Michael.
Food & Entertainment

Tablelands tea producer calls for taste testers

30th Jan 2019 12:20 PM

DO you consider yourself a tea fanatic?

If so, one of Australia's largest tea producers is looking for taste testers.

Nerada Tea, which is based on the Tablelands, is selecting 100 panellists to sample its Organic Infusions range, complete with recipes to make iced tea at home.

Successful applicants, who will be sent a selection of black and herbal teas, will need to share their thoughts about the range on social media.

The Nerada tea plantation, near Malanda, was planted in the 1950s using seedlings originally planted at Bingil Bay, near Mission Beach, in the late 1800s.

The farm is now how to more than 360 hectares of tea, delivering 6.6 million kilograms of fresh tea leaves to the Nerada Tea processing factory each year.

In 15 years, the Nerada tea range has grown from five products to 85, extending its range from black to green teas, white tea and a range of infusions.

To apply for Nerada's tea tasting team, head to www.neradatea.com.au/tasting-team.

editors picks food nerada tea tablelands tea tasters

Top Stories

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    News THE CEO of Hearfelt House is a finalist in the Rex Airlines Regional Woman of the Year Award, but needs public votes to get the state gong.

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    News One woman was seriously injured in the incident

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period