Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Mick Fleetwood. Picture: AP
Fleetwood Mac’s shock line-up change

by Staff writers
10th Apr 2018 10:19 AM

FLEETWOOD MAC has a new member and it's a familiar face.

Neil Finn will tour with the Gypsy rockers after they "fired" founding member, Lindsay Buckingham, according to Variety.

The former Crowded House hit-maker will join the band on a forthcoming tour, with dates and locations to be confirmed soon. There has been no announcement so far of Australian dates.

Finn will be joined by guitarist Mike Campbell, who used to perform in Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

Neil Finn is joining Fleetwood Mac, whose members include Stevie Nicks. Picture: AP
In a statement to Variety, Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood said: "We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realise that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style".

Lindsey Buckingham.
"We know we have something new, yet it's got the unmistakeable Mac sound.

"Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honouring that spirit on this upcoming tour."

Neil Finn.
A source told Variety that Buckingham had been "fired" from the group.

