Neighbours sick of visitors using falls as a toilet

FACILITIES NEEDED: Tintenbar resident David Bester (front), backed by Ballina Shire councillors Keith Williams (left) and Eoin Johnston, has renewed calls for toilet facilities at Killen Falls. Graham Broadhead

RESIDENTS neighbouring one of Ballina's most picturesque destinations are sick of the area being used as a toilet by visitors.

David Bester, who lives near Killen Falls at Tintenbar, said the residents had for several years been lobbying to have toilet facilities built at the site.

He said he regularly had to clean up faeces and toilet paper left by the growing number of tourists going to the falls.

"It's unacceptable. It's disgusting,” Mr Bester said.

He said the high temperatures a couple of weeks ago once again drew big crowds to the falls, and they left their mess behind.

And he said the falls were expected to be busier this summer as the revamped Ballina pool was not likely to be open and there were still concerns about sharks at the beaches.

Mr Bester said the falls were a popular destination all year round, and attracted several regular tourist buses.

The falls are publicised on the council's Discover Ballina website, and also featured on the tourism video launched by the council recently.

The website notes there are no toilet facilities at the site.

"We encourage all visitors to use the bathroom before heading out to the falls. Please respect the neighbours and the water source by not littering or making noise,” the website reads.

Over the summer period last year, Ballina Shire Council trialled a portable toilet at the site for three months, at a cost of about $5000, which Mr Bester said made a difference.

But the real solution, both Mr Bester and fellow neighbour Gail Woodgate agree, is to have permanent toilet facilities at the site.

A Plan of Management for Killen Falls will go before the council's November meeting.

Included is the proposal to build toilet facilities, with a budget of $130,000.