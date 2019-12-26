Neighbour’s missing dog note ‘sickens’

A broken-hearted man searching for his lost dog received a cruel anonymous note in his letter saying the pooch had been shot dead.

Chad Stricker, from Mississippi in the US, said he received a plastic bag earlier this month with his dog's collar and a typed letter from a callous neighbour who said they killed Stricker's beloved wolfdog because she was digging through their trash.

"I'm sorry to inform you that your dog was shot and killed Saturday night while digging through my garbage," the anonymous note read, the NY Post reports.

Chad Stricker had been on the hunt for his dog Nymeria when a note was left in his letterbox. Picture: Facebook / Chad Stricker

"It did not suffer and I did not take pleasure in killing It. There is a county leash law which you should abide by so that I do not have to kill any more of your pets."

Stricker said he had spent days looking for the 10-month-old dog-wolf hybrid named Nymeria after she got out of his 10-acre property after a usual night roaming the yard with her older brother, Ghost.

In a Facebook post addressed to his dog's killer, Stricker called his neighbour a coward for not telling him until days after the incident. Her collar included her name, address, Stricker's phone number and a description of her personality.

"You allowed myself and countless other people to waste their time looking for my baby who was already dead," he wrote, calling his pup "one of the sweetest dogs around".

It revealed what had really happened to his pooch, causing horror online. Picture: Facebook / Chad Stricker

"Secondly, you never gave me a chance to correct the problem, you never came to me and told me my dog was tearing up your trash," he continued.

"It's sad to think I have a neighbour of your moral character living so close to me that would do this," he wrote.

"To think Nymeria was worth less than garbage or a damn phone call."

The man went on to implore his neighbour to leave another note in his mailbox telling him where her body is so that he could give Nymeria "a proper burial".

His post has since gone viral, with over 2000 comments and 3.3k shares - many from outraged people who have been left "horrified" by the note.

"How could anyone shoot someone's fur baby. I am sorry. My heart is breaking," one said.

Another said: "There is no worse monster than a supposed human. My eyes filled with tears my heart filled with rage I can only imagine your pain."

"This just makes me sick that there are people out there that do this to innocent animals," someone else wrote.

Others blasted the neighbour, calling the actions "sickening" and "disgusting".

Stricker has begged for his dog's killer to send another note, revealing where her body is. Picture: Facebook / Chad Stricker

In Stricker's area, a leash law requires all animals to be behind a fence or restrained with a leash, even if their owners do not live within city limits, the Sun Herald reported.

Stricker said the sheriff's department informed him there was nothing they could do.

"It was on the other person's property and landowners are protected in that matter. You feel bad for the animals. If it had been a Chihuahua, would it have been shot?" Stricker told the Sun Herald.

"There should be laws to protect animal owners. No animal should be shot for going through someone's trash."

This article originally appeared on The NY Post and was reproduced with permission