Neighbours at war: Assault, egging claim at luxury units

NEIGHBOURS at a luxury waterfront unit complex are at war over where dogs do their business and claims of egging homes and harassment.

In a peace and good behaviour application lodged in the Southport Magistrates Court, former racing car driver John Faulkner and his wife Alyson allege Mrs Faulkner was assaulted by their Runaway Bay neighbour Adam Gregory.

They claim the assault came after months of harassment from the 47-year-old.

However, Mr Gregory and his partner Catherine Ross have lodged a counterclaim, saying he did not assault Mrs Faulkner and that they were one who had been harassed, after Mr Gregory asked them to stop allowing the Faulkners' dogs to do their business in his area.

The legal battle has turned the usually quiet unit complex in Madang Crescent, where each home is valued about $1.2 million, into a frosty war zone.

Mr Faulkner has been recovering from prostate cancer, it is claimed in the court documents.

Mr Gregory and Ms Ross moved into the complex in early 2019 as renters but purchased the home in April this year.

The Faulkners took the first legal steps on August 4 this year with Mrs Faulkner applying for a peace and good behaviour order against Mr Gregory.

In the claim, she states that on August 1 she ran outside when she heard a dog yapping.

She says that she found Mr Gregory in confrontation with some people in the park next to his home over them urinating in public.

"He was posturing, pointing and moving towards them with aggression," Mrs Faulkner wrote in her claim.

She claims words were exchanged between the men and Mr Gregory.

"I yelled at Adam again 'get your f'ing dog, and your violent temper and go back home and stay in there - you are not the park police'," Mrs Faulkner wrote in her claim.

She alleges that she walked away but turned around a short time later to find Mr Gregory a few feet behind her.

"Without warning he raised both arms and straight-punched the heels of both palms into my rib cage, causing me to launch into the air from the force of landing on my left elbow, which I had unconsciously thrust backwards to protect my fall, twisting my right knee," she claimed in the court documents.

Mrs Faulkner claims Mr Gregory yelled as she walked away: "Keep wailing you bitch!"

Police were called but Mr Gregory was not arrested.

In court documents, Mr Gregory denies pushing Mrs Faulkner.

She claims the alleged assault damaged her rotator cuff and potentially tore a nerve or muscle in her groin.

Speaking outside of court this month, Mrs Faulkner told the Bulletin the pair had been friends with Mr Gregory and Ms Ross until recently.

However, Mr Gregory has said in his counterclaim that the Faulkners started harassing him after he asked them to stop letting their two dogs defecate in his garden.

He said he asked Mrs Faulkner in March this year: "Whilst everything with COVID-19 is going on, can you please stop letting your dogs poo in our garden as dogs can carry the virus."

Mr Gregory claimed that a couple of weeks later, when Mrs Faulkner was in his garden looking for dog faeces, he said to her: "That's enough of your ass today, thanks."

He claims Mrs Faulkner swore at him in response.

Mr Gregory said he then asked her not to smoke near his house because it filled their home with smoke.

He claims Mrs Faulkner responded: "Nobody wants you here, everyone hates you and we all know your mummy bought the house. We are going to have your dog taken away from you."

Mr Gregory claims Mrs Faulkner took a parcel meant for them and only gave it back when Ms Ross knocked on the door.

He also claims the Faulkners' adult daughter threw an egg at their home after the claims of altercation in the park.

Police investigations into that incident are ongoing.

Magistrate Mark Howden has ordered the Faulkners, Mr Gregory and Ms Ross to have all their evidence supporting their claims filed by January 25.

The matter will return to the Southport Magistrates Court on February 25.

