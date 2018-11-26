Needle found in strawberry punnet in New Zealand

The needle and strawberry were part of a punnet

A needle has been found inside a punnet of strawberries purchased at a supermarket in the South Island.

Police said the fruit was purchased at a supermarket in South Canterbury's Geraldine over the weekend.

A customer purchased the punnet of strawberries on Saturday morning and reported to police in the evening the strawberry had been tampered with.

A police spokesperson said they were investigating.

It is the second incident of its kind in New Zealand in recent months.

In September thee needles were found in strawberries in New Zealand, according to the Ministry for Primary Industries.

A timeline released by MPI said three needles were found in three strawberries in one punnet.

The needles were found in a punnet at the Countdown St Lukes, Auckland, supermarket.

Woolworths New Zealand also informed MPI that the needles had been found in one of their strawberries.