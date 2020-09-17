Need a job? Company is giving away $50,000 to best workers

LOOKING for a job and ready to commit to a season of work?

Lismore agribusiness Mountain Blue is bringing back a $50,000 incentive program to employ people harvesting blueberries at its Tabulam farm.

The family-owned and operated agri-company produces berries at their farming operations of blueberries and raspberries in Tabulam and other locations in Australia, breeds new varieties of blueberries and blackberries, they also own a local nursery, plus a marketing business for berries, strawberries, blueberries and raspberries producers around the country.

The company already offered a similar scheme in 2017.

Managing director Andrew Bell said the program will entice people to come to Tabulam to harvest blueberries.

"The prize pool is available to everyone who becomes part of the Mountain Blue harvest team," he said.

Mountain Blue is a family-owned company, established in 1978 producing high quality blueberry fruit and genetics.

"Employees will be rewarded with entries into the draw based on consistent attendance and reaching achievable productivity targets throughout the season."

First prize will be $10,000, second prize will be $5,000 and then there will be thirty five further draws of $1,000 each, totalling the $50,000 giveaway.

Mr Bell said the incentive is designed so that employees who are regular, consistent and productive remain motivated to stay with the company throughout the entire harvest season, which runs from July to Christmas.

"The longer people stay and the more fruit they harvest, the more opportunities they'll have to share in the $50,000," he said.

The competition officially starts on September 21 and the prize draw will be held at the completion of the 2020 blueberry picking season, in late December.

Blue Mountain has been looking into employing extra workers since last month.

For more information on this fantastic incentive, please visit mountainblue.com.au/employment, with extra application dates and details coming soon via social media.