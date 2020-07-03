Need a change of scenery? New flights start soon

FlyPelican landed its first service between Canberra and Ballina on Friday, July 4.

NORTHERN Rivers residents will soon have the chance to fly directly to Dubbo.

Ballina Byron Gateway Airport announced the commencement of direct flights between Dubbo and Ballina via regional airline FlyPelican.

Starting Friday, August 28, the new seasonal route is the second new destination for the airport, following the commencement of direct flights to Canberra in July.

There will be twice-weekly services between the destinations on Mondays and Fridays, with start up fares from $149 per seat one way.

Ballina Byron Gateway Airport manager Julie Stewart said the new route was a welcome addition to the growing number of services to regional NSW.

"It's very exciting news that FlyPelican recognises the need for better transport links within regional NSW and supporting our community by introducing this new service," Ms Stewart said.

"This will provide a much-needed boost to our local economy through tourism opportunities, as well as creating jobs."

For Northern Rivers residents, the service will mean easier than ever to visit family and friends in Dubbo, and the region's many attractions, including Taronga Western Plains Zoo, the natural beauty of Wellington Caves, the Dish in Parkes, and the wineries of Mudgee.

The Central West has plenty of unique experiences on offer.

Bookings for the new Dubbo direct service are available via flypelican.com.au.