'Near 100 per cent chance of rain': BOM is on the money

It's going to be a rainy end to the week. reza shayestehpour

MANY parts of the Northern Rivers woke to the sounds of constant, although not too heavy, rain this morning.

And it's not going anywhere.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the rest of the day will be cloudy with a "very high (near 100 per cent) chance of rain".

The winds are southerly at 25 to 35 km/h, and the temperature will only reach a chilly 17 degrees today.

Rainfall totals (since 9am yesterday)

Evans Head: 19mm

Lismore: 6.6mm

Alstonville: 5.6mm

Ballina: 4.8mm

Casino: 6mm

Byron Bay: 1mm

Mullumbimby: 1mm.

BoM's Northern Rivers forecast explains there is a trough of low pressure is bringing cooler and unsettled conditions to the northeast, and it's moving north towards the Queensland border.

"Meanwhile, a high pressure system near Tasmania will move east to reach the Tasman Sea, where it will extend a ridge across New South Wales for the coming days," BoM says.

"The next cold front looks set to skim across southern New South Wales on Saturday and Sunday, with its associated trough crossing much of the state during Sunday."

Tomorrow will be cloudy with a high chance of showers, and the chance of a thunderstorm.

But the weekend could be slightly better.

There's a 50 per cent chance of rain on Saturday and it will be partly cloudy.

On Sunday, there's only a 20 per cent chance of rain, with light winds and temperatures in the low to mid 20s.