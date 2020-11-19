A member of the Bullets training squad has been de-registered for refusing to take COVID-19 test and self-isolate

A member of the Bullets training squad has been de-registered for refusing to take COVID-19 test and self-isolate

The NBL deregistered Brisbane Bullets guard Najeal Young on Thursday after the American failed to take a COVID-19 test and self-isolate following the club's return from South Australia.

The Bullets played the Adelaide 36ers in weekend trial matches and all players who travelled - except Young - are currently in quarantine for 14 days in Brisbane following a rise in COVID-19 cases in South Australia.

Young, not a rostered Bullets player, defied orders from the club and the Queensland Government by not taking a COVID-19 test after arriving back in Brisbane and not self-isolating.

The matter has been referred to the Basketball Australia integrity unit for investigation, with Young deregistered and forbidden from taking part in any NBL-related activities, including training.

Orlando Johnson is LOCKED IN 🔒



See you in #NBL21 and WELCOME TO BNE. pic.twitter.com/HkSUxZOzP6 — Brisbane Bullets (@BrisbaneBullets) November 16, 2020

Bullets CEO Peter McLennan said the club supported the NBL's decision to deregister Young, a 26-year-old American guard who in 2019 signed a three-year deal to play in the NBL1 competition for the Frankston Blues.

"As a club we take the directions of the Government and chief health officer very seriously and Najeal's failure to do so was unacceptable and we fully support the NBL's action," McLennan said.

"The health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the broader community has always been our priority.

"Our players and staff affected will continue to self-isolate for a period of 14 days as directed.

"Players will complete a training program from home as they prepare for the 2020-21 NBL season due to commence in mid-January."

Originally published as NBL cuts Brisbane player after COVID-19 breach