Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green don’t get along. Picture: Getty Images
Basketball

NBA rivals’ nightclub bust-up exposed

by New York Post
1st Aug 2018 11:10 AM

GAME 5 of the NBA Finals came a month later.

According to reports from Bossip and The Big Lead, Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson punched Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green at an ESPYs after-party at Los Angeles club Delilah.

None other than LeBron James and Kevin Durant allegedly broke up the fight.

Thompson and Green had an on-court altercation during game one of the finals as the Warriors cruised to a sweep.

Green supposedly went up to Thompson on July 18 at the club to apologise for comments made after the series ended, but Thompson - who recently had a child with Khloe Kardashian - was not hearing it.

Green had said at the Warriors' championship parade: "They want a political answer but the fact of the matter is we just cut from a different cloth.

"It's a lot of guys in this league … they soft. We just cut from a different cloth.

"That's all I really got for you. We just ain't cut the same.

"I told one of them dudes from the cast after the game, he tried to shake my hand. I said, 'Tristan, we ain't cut the same.'"

