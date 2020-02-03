Menu
Resources Minister Matt Canavan has offered Michael McCormack his resignation as he backs Barnaby Joyce to become Nationals leader.
Nationals spill: Canavan quits and backs Joyce for leader

by GEOFF CHAMBERS, GREG BROWN and RICHARD FERGUSON
3rd Feb 2020 8:23 PM
RESOURCES Minister Matt Canavan has quit cabinet and thrown his support behind the leadership bid of Barnaby Joyce, the Australian reports.

"I do think a change of direction here will allow us to do that better for our constituents," Senator Canavan said.

Mr Joyce confirmed he will challenge Michael McCormack for leadership of the Nationals, saying Nationals MP Llew O'Brien's motion to spill the leadership would be seconded in tomorrow's partyroom meeting.

"I have informed Mr McCormack I will be standing against him," Mr Joyce told Sky News.

"You can't just sit back and say you wish things were better. I have respect for Mr McCormack I think he does a good job. I think the National Party has to be on the balls of its toes as we face some of the most challenging times.

"We have to speak with our own voice and we have to drive agendas because it is going to be an incredibly tough game for people in regional areas."

