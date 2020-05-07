Natalie Grono offers online photography workshops for youth

Award-winning photographer Natalie Grono will offer an abstract photography and light graffiti online course.

NORTHERN Rivers Community Gallery is offering young residents the opportunity to explore abstract photography, photographic self-portraits and light photography with a new online workshop.

The free, four-week online program will be facilitated by award-winning local photographer Natalie Grono, as part of National Youth Week.

This program is open to youth aged 12 to 18 across the Northern Rivers.

The first online class begins Wednesday, May 20, and will continue each Wednesday until June 10.

Places are limited to a maximum of 10 participants and bookings are essential.

Participants will need a digital camera or smartphone, computer with video/audio and the ability to download simple photographic applications.

Ms Grono said the series will cover how to create dynamic photographic self-portraits, as well as exploring open aperture light graffiti, multiple exposures and touch on basic camera and photographic skills.

“Participants will complete a series of fun photographic explorations, learning to shift perceptions and transform the world as we know it into an abstract web of forms, lines and colours,” Ms Grono said.

Each week will include a one-hour online session, downloadable PDF workbook and weekly photo challenges.

Student artworks will be featured as part of the Northern Rivers Community Gallery AP[ART] online art sharing project.

This program forms part of National Youth Week and is supported by the NSW Government.

Book online at nrcgballina.com.au or phone 02 6681 0530.