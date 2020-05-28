Menu
Naomi Watts embraces new ‘trashy’ style in isolation

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
28th May 2020 4:05 PM
Academy award-nominee Naomi Watts is relying on her self-deprecating sense of humour to get her through the global health crisis.

The Loudest Voice star shared hilarious before and after photos of her "trashy" quarantine look on Instagram, and compared a glamorous throwback to a less flattering selfie.

She was first pictured in a striking black gown, followed by a garbage bag and gardening gloves in the after photo.

"Trashy looks... then and now," she captioned the post.

Watts has been in quarantine in New York with her two children Sasha, 12, and Kai, 11.

She said keeping in touch with friends and family has helped her adjust to uncertain times.

"There are good days and bad days," she told W magazine.

"It feels almost impossible to keep one's marbles in place. I try to think small: small victories, and checking things off the list one by one, avoiding thinking too far ahead.

"Apart from all the self-care things, I try my best to keep in touch with friends and family. And as far as those conversations are concerned, I try to think big, with no small talk. We have deep, philosophical, meaningful conversations, to help me feel connected. Community is everything."

Watts shares her two children with ex-boyfriend Liev Schreiber.

