Wife accidentally sends nanny racist text twice, fires her

Lynsey Plasco-Flaxman is in hot water after accidentally sending her nanny a racist text message.

THE wife of a wealthy British banker who lives in Manhattan is being sued by her African-American nanny after allegedly sending her a racist text and then firing her through sheer embarrassment.

Mum-of-two, Lynsey Plasco-Flaxman, allegedly sent a message to her spouse, Joel Plasco, upon realising the woman was black, said the Daily Mail.

"NOOOOOOOOOOO ANOTHER BLACK PERSON," the text is alleged to have read, according to the lawsuit.

But instead of reaching her husband, the text was instead sent to her new nanny, Giselle Maurice, who had just started working for the family and was on her first day on the job, the New Zealand Herald reports.

The lawsuit asserts how Ms Plasco-Flaxman purportedly ended up sending the text for a second time when she didn't receive a reply, again thinking she was texting her husband Joel.

After realising the mistake, she then allegedly sacked the experienced caretaker on the spot, saying she felt "uncomfortable".

According to the lawsuit, Ms Plasco-Flaxman then attempted to justify her actions by saying that their outgoing nanny was African-American and had done a bad job, and that the family were expecting a Filipino.

Ms Maurice, 44, is suing the couple, who moved from north London to live in trendy Tribeca, for discrimination.

She is seeking compensation for the $124,000 in wages she was promised - $689-a-day for a six-month live-in gig.

"I want to show them, look, you don't do stuff like that," Ms Maurice told the New York Post. "I know it's discrimination."

She says the family only paid her for a single day's work before sending her back home in an Uber.

In an email to DailyMail.com, Mr Plasco revealed that he had not yet been served with a claim of any kind.

"As you'd expect me to say, there are two sides to every story," he said.

"My wife had sent her something that she didn't mean to say. She's not a racist. We're not racist people," Mr Plasco, co-chairman of the Dalmore Group investment bank, told The Post.

"But would you put your children in the hands of someone you've been rude to, even if it was by mistake? Your newborn baby? Come on!"

Ms Maurice countered that she would never have treated the child any differently because of the mother's text, no matter how tasteless or inappropriate.

"This is my reputation. Why would I do something to a baby?" she said. "I was willing to work with her and prove her wrong, but it was her conscience, and she couldn't work with me anymore."

Ms Maurice explained that she tried to settle the dispute through mediation but ended up filing the lawsuit after that failed.

The Plascos, who once ran the UK's biggest brokerage firm, insist they don't owe Ms Maurice any money because there was no contract.

"I'm not someone who has millions of dollars lying around to just pay off people that are coming after me for extortion," Mr Plasco said.

This originally appeared in the NZ Herald and is reproduced with permission.