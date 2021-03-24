NAMED: Groping granddad found guilty of sex assaults

According to a statement from the girl presented to the court, the girl had spent the day with the family before laying down in a bed at the home.

According to a statement from the girl presented to the court, the girl had spent the day with the family before laying down in a bed at the home.

A groping grandfather has avoided jail time after he was found guilty by a Maryborough jury of two counts of sexual assault.

Ian Leslie Bosel, 69, pleaded not guilty to the offences at his trial in Maryborough District Court but was convicted on both counts.

According to court documents the incident happened on January 17, 2020, when Bosel found himself alone in a room with a teenage girl who was a friend of the family.

According to a statement from the girl presented to the court, the girl had spent the day with the family before laying down in a bed at the home.

She had sent a message to her mother to pick her up because she had to work.

Bosel appeared in the doorway of the room and gestured at her to go over to him.

She got up off the bed and he then spread his arms and gestured for her to hug him.

She had hugged the man before, so she went over and hugged him for three seconds, then she let go.

But Bosel kept hold of her.

The statement said the girl felt uncomfortable as she could feel Bosel's hand on her rib cage under her right breast.

He then moved his hand to her bottom and squeezed it before kissing the girl and trying to put his tongue in her mouth.

"I felt absolutely disgusted," the girl said in the statement.

Bosel heard someone approaching and let the girl go.

The girl then informed people in the house what had happened.

Bosel left the home with his wife.

When the girl's mother arrived, she told her what had happened.

Her mother drove to the Bosel's home and yelled out the window, calling him a paedophile, the statement read.

The two then drove to the police station where the girl made a statement.

Bosel was sentenced to six months in prison, wholly suspended with an operational period of two years.

This means he won't have to serve actual jail time unless he reoffends during that period.

Originally published as NAMED: Groping granddad found guilty of sex assaults