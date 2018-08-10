Menu
Naked man's nudie run. Video by Aaron Boyce
Naked man does nudie run through CBD

Sarah Steger
by
10th Aug 2018 11:02 AM | Updated: 12:36 PM

STUNNED motorists have looked on in shock as a naked man did a nudie run on Bourbong St.

A video of the bizarre sight was taken and posted to social media this morning, quickly racking up hundreds of comments.

It is believed police were seen chasing the man on the busy main road.

A Bundaberg police spokeswoman confirmed they have arrested an 18-year-old man this morning.

The man is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

Police initially arrested a man for similar behaviour in North Bundaberg earlier this week.

The man was taken to hospital for a mental health assessment, but left the facility this morning.

He has since returned to hospital.

Bundaberg News Mail

