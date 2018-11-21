Menu
A man involved in a police pursuit in September has been charged after police found him hiding in a cupboard at South Murwillumbah. Trevor Veale
Nabbed driver had licence suspended for next 36 years

Rick Koenig
by
21st Nov 2018 9:00 AM

A MAN who is disqualified from driving until 2054 and was allegedly involved in a Tweed Heads police pursuit in September has been charged after police found him hiding in a cupboard at South Murwillumbah.

Police said officers from the Tweed Byron Police District Target Action Group, along with the dog squad, visited a home on Railway St about 3.30am on Sunday.

Officers attended the house searching for a man who was wanted over an alleged pursuit in Tweed Heads in September.

A 27-year-old man was found hiding inside the home.

He was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with two outstanding arrest warrants and two counts of police pursuit.

The man was also charged with two counts of driving whilst disqualified and

two charges of common assault.

The local man was bailed refused to appear at Tweed Heads Bail Court on Sunday.

