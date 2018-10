NAB's full-year profit has dropped 14.2 per cent to $5.7 billion on restructuring costs and $360 million of customer remediation.

Stripping out those additional costs, the lender's cash profit for the 12 months to September 30 was still down 2.2 per cent on the prior corresponding period.

Revenue and net interest margin were both flat and NAB held its final dividend at a fully franked 99 cents, keeping its full-year payout the same for a fifth straight year.