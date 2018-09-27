Menu
Login
Slater and Gordon says it has filed shareholder class action proceedings against NAB over its sale of credit card insurance to ineligible customers.
Slater and Gordon says it has filed shareholder class action proceedings against NAB over its sale of credit card insurance to ineligible customers.
Money

NAB faces class action over card insurance

27th Sep 2018 10:06 AM

A LAW firm says it has filed shareholder class action proceedings in Federal Court against NAB over the sale of credit card insurance to ineligible customers.

ASX-listed Slater and Gordon alleges National Australia Bank and its MLC subsidiary engaged in unconscionable conduct, contravening the 2001 ASIC act, by selling insurance to card holders who were ineligible to claim.

""In the case of the life cover, the policy was of minimal value to many customers. NAB admitted as much in the Royal Commission," Slater and Gordon class actions principal lawyer Andrew Paull said in a statement.

Related Items

Show More
banking royal commission class action credit card insurance editors picks nab national australia bank

Top Stories

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    News AS BEES drop like flies, beekeepers warn people to stay vigilant.

    A profitable partnership

    A profitable partnership

    News East Ballina Lions and Ballina Fair partner to support farmers

    Keeping the heart beating

    Keeping the heart beating

    News Bike ride to raise AED awareness

    Skatefest going ahead

    Skatefest going ahead

    News Fair Go Skatefest to run again this year

    Local Partners