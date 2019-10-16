Mystery NSW entry wins $50m lotto jackpot

AFTER evading a division one winner for the past six weeks, the Oz Lotto $50 million jackpot has finally gone off.

A single winner from New South Wales has taken out the lot, with another 12 winners sharing in the $500,000 division two pool.

The winning numbers for last night's night's draw are: 5, 32, 22, 13, 20, 25, 42 with supplementaries 21 and 23.

The identity of the new multi-millionaire remains a mystery.

As last night's winning entry was not registered to a player card, the identity of the ticketholder remains a mystery and they may have yet to discover they're now $50 million richer.

The Lott is urging all New South Wales residents or visitors who purchased an entry in tonight's Oz Lotto draw to check their ticket and make contact to claim their prize.

Last month, one of the three winners of the massive $150 million Powerball jackpot bought his ticket at the last minute and said he couldn't believe his win was real.

"I am speechless … I just told my wife, she was getting the kids ready for school and she does not believe me," the Sydney dad told The Lott.

"I only bought my ticket last minute when I was at work yesterday because everyone else was buying them.

"I thought, 'You've got to be in it to win it', so I bought one. And I am so glad I did.

"I think I might have to take the day off work to calm down and think about how I will use this prize. There's no way I'd be able to concentrate."

A Brisbane man was another of the winners. He told The Lott he would spend his sudden $50 million fortune on visiting family and travelling overseas.

"I am so incredibly overwhelmed," said the winner, who wants to remain anonymous. "You buy a ticket into these draws but never think it is actually going to be you."

On the night of the draw, the official Powerball website crashed under the weight of too much traffic.

The Lott spokeswoman Bronwyn Spencer said 2019 continued to be a record-breaking year for Australian lotteries, with Powerball venturing into unexplored territory with the $150 million jackpot.

"Never before has there been such a strong sequence of high Powerball jackpots like the ones we've witnessed during the past 12 months," Ms Spencer said in a statement.

"It wasn't that long ago in August 2018 that we saw an Australian lottery record set when Powerball offered $100 million for the first time in the game's history. Then in January, we saw another record blown away when one Sydney woman took home the entire division one prize pool of the mind-blowing $107 million Powerball jackpot.

"Just six months later we saw Powerball reach a new high of $110 million in July, which was shared by three division one-winning entries who took home $36.6 million each. Who would have known just months later this record would be surpassed again."

Will you by a ticket in next week's draw? Comment below. @James_P_Hall | james.hall1@news.com.au