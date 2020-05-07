Mystery closure of Ballina real estate agency

Signs at the closed Century 21 office in Ballina.

Signs at the closed Century 21 office in Ballina.

A REAL estate agency in Ballina closed down suddenly in April under mysterious circumstances.

On Tuesday, NSW Fair Trading confirmed Century 21 Coastal Living in Ballina is under investigation.

The government agency did not wish to comment on the nature of investigations.

On the vacant River Street shopfront, there are no clues as to why the business closed.

Principal David Carney told The Northern Star he decided to sell the business.

“Yes of course clients were informed,” Mr Carney said via text.

“The wife and my new twins are going to have a year off and travel around Australia before they start school.

“No big story, sorry.”

He would not disclose who he sold the business to.

A number of community members including a real estate agent who worked for Mr Carney, contractors such as tilers and mould removalists, and landlords have claimed to have been in dispute with the business.

Signs at the closed Century 21 office in Ballina.

LJ Hooker, who are looking for a new tenant for the vacant shopfront, were unable to shed any light on the circumstances of the closure of the business.

Century 21 has been contacted for comment.