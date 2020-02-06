Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paul Arthur Stockwell Jr. and Ria Gabriella Williams
Paul Arthur Stockwell Jr. and Ria Gabriella Williams
News

Mystery after couple found dead on hike

by Amanda Woods
6th Feb 2020 1:12 PM

A missing couple was found dead this week off a hiking trail deep inside a California forest, according to authorities and a new report.

Investigators found the bodies of Paul Arthur Stockwell Jr., 29, of Big Bear and Ria Gabriella Williams, 27, of Santa Ana, around 1.30pm on Monday almost a kilometre into the forest near the Cougar Crest Trail, close to Big Bear Lake, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and ABC 7.

Nearly 11 hours earlier, deputies had spotted Ms Williams' car in a parking area near the trail, police said.

The couple went for a walk into the forest near the Cougar Crest Trail, close to Big Bear Lake.
The couple went for a walk into the forest near the Cougar Crest Trail, close to Big Bear Lake.

Mr Stockwell and Ms Williams were last seen together in Big Bear on January 29, authorities said.

Two days later, a co-worker reported Ms Williams missing when she did not report to work, police said. Mr Stockwell had also been reported missing by his father.

"Neither of the missing person reports indicated any suspicious circumstances or reason to suspect foul play," the police statement said.

But due to the circumstances, the case is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

Autopsies will determine the cause of death for both Stockwell and Williams.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks homicide investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lonely bottom line? Try business speed dating

        premium_icon Lonely bottom line? Try business speed dating

        News A stockbroking and wealth management firm has organised a speed dating event for businesses on the Northern Rivers.

        Hunt for a site goes full circle for Ballina Men’s Shed

        premium_icon Hunt for a site goes full circle for Ballina Men’s Shed

        News THE good news is, they hope to start building the new shed in 2020.

        Firefighter accused of stashing cocaine in fire extinguisher

        premium_icon Firefighter accused of stashing cocaine in fire extinguisher

        Crime Four people are facing serious charges over the alleged drug supply

        Cop suggests Tyrrell died in ‘accident’

        Cop suggests Tyrrell died in ‘accident’

        News A homicide detective accused a retiree of involvement