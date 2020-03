Coronavirus has taken another hit at the retail industry, with department store icon Myer to shut for at least four weeks from this weekend.

Coronavirus has taken another hit at the retail industry, with department store icon Myer to shut for at least four weeks from this weekend.

Aussie department store chain Myer will close doors around the country on Sunday afternoon and stand down 10,000 staff.

The iconic company says the measures will last at least four weeks, and staff will not be paid during this period.

Given the sheer size of the company - and the fact that it exists as an anchor tenant in many shopping centres - the impact is likely to have a ripple effect across the retail and property sectors.

More to come