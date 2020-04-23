Myer announces stores will stay closed

Myer has announced its stores won't be reopening until at least May 11 after Australia's coronavirus lockdown was extended.

In an update to shareholders on Wednesday, the company said it hoped to reopen "as soon as possible" but was closely monitoring government advice.

"The decision to extend the period of temporary closure of all physical stores was extremely tough, but it is reflective of our continuing focus on operating our business in a manner that protects the health and wellbeing of customers and team members, whilst supporting the government efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 through stay at home directions and other social distancing measures," CEO John King said.

"Our plans for reopening our physical stores are well advanced and we look forward to welcoming customers back into stores when it is safe to do so," he added.

Meanwhile, Myer's online store is continuing to operate and was said to be "performing strongly".

"Online fulfilment is now occurring at 26 locations across the store and distribution centre network," the store said.

"Pleasingly, this has resulted in approximately 20 per cent of team members being asked to return to work to support online fulfilment."

Australia has recorded 74 deaths from COVID-19 so far, with 6655 confirmed cases. They include 2974 in New South Wales, 1336 in Victoria, 1024 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 546 in Western Australia, 205 in Tasmania, 104 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.