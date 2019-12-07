Watch and Act: Myall Creek Upgraded

The Myall Creek fire has been upgrade to Watch & Act:

Current Situation, Dec 7, 2pm:

The fire has crossed Myall Creek Road and is spreading towards Coraki-Ellangowan Road.

Crews are working to protect properties in the area.

Crews also continue working in the area of Gap Road, Korindiri Ridge, New Italy and Ashby-Tullymorgan Roads to consolidate containment lines and slow the spread of the fire.

Southerly winds are pushing the fire in a northerly direction, towards the Ellangowan area.

Advice

If you are in the area of Ellangowan, your plan is to leave or you are not prepared, leave towards Casino.

If you are in the area of Myall Creek Road, Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road, Bloodwoods Road and Benauds Road, monitor conditions. Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

If you are in the area of Woombah, Ashby-Tullymorgan Road and Kippenduff, monitor local conditions and stay informed.

If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

If your plan is to leave, leaving early is the safest option.

Myall Creek Road is closed. Other local roads may close without notice.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000).

Evacuation Centre

Casino RSM Club - 162 Canterbury Street, Casino

For a list of evacuation centres visit Disaster Assistance.

People are encouraged to register online at Register Find Reunite before attending evacuation centres.

For a list of school closures visit Department of Education.

UPDATE 10am: NSW Rural Fire Service have released an update on fire activity in the Myall Creek Fire area issued today at 10.00am.

The bushfire is burning in the Mount Marsh, Tullymorgan, Mororo Road, Ashby Heights, Woombah and New Italy areas. The fire is more than 115,000 hectares in size and is being controlled.

Situation

Yesterday's hot and dry conditions saw an increase in fire activity along the northern edge of the fire in the Myall Creek and Benauds Road areas.

The fire has now burnt south past Benauds Road and into Lagoon Trail.

Later today southerly winds are forecast for the fire ground. These winds have the potential to push the fire in a northerly direction, towards the area around Ellangowan.

Crews are continuing to patrol and work to secure the full perimeter of the Myall Creek fire, including the Woombah, Ashby-Tullymorgan Road and Kippenduff areas.



Advice

• If you are in the Ellangowan area, monitor conditions and know what you will do if the situation changes

• If you are in the Woombah, Ashby-Tullymorgan Road and Kippenduff monitor conditions.

• Follow your bush fire survival plan and make decisions to protect you and your family.

• Keep up to date using the RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or local ABC Radio 94.5 and the Fires Near Me APP.

• If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

• If your plan is to leave, leaving early is the safest option.

Information

• Updates on this fire are also available at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by calling call 1800 NSW RFS (1800 679 737).

• Find out the latest Fire Danger Rating in your area at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by calling 1800 NSW RFS (1800 679 737).

• For information on road conditions or closures, call the NSW RTA on 131 700 or check www.livetraffic.com and remember roads may be closed without warning.

• If your life is at risk or you require urgent assistance dial Triple Zero (000).