‘My mother would never do that’: Jess fires back

BRIDE and Prejudice star Jess has slammed her bullying future mother-in-law on morning television, revealing her own parents had been horrified to learn of her treatment.

During Monday night's episode, Fatima listed off a range of bizarre reasons why Seyat shouldn't be with Jess, claiming her son's girlfriend was a "slutty party girl" who "smells like cats".

"I don't want my son to date a whore like that," Fatima said.

After learning that her son had proposed to Jess, a fuming Fatima hurled more abuse at the 20-year-old, who silently shook and sobbed before running away from her future mother-in-law.

Speaking to The Morning Show hosts Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur, Jess said Fatima's outburst left her so stunned she could barely respond.

"I was so overcome with emotion and it was such an intense situation that I couldn't get (the words) out letting her know that I really am here for the right reasons, and not just to take her son away from her," Jess said.

Fatima hurled abuse at Jess after learning Seyat had proposed to her

Watching Fatima's outburst had been hardest for her parents, who Jess said had been appalled to learn of her bad treatment.

"Yeah my parents were pretty emotional, for any mother it would be hard watching," Jess said.

"Especially for their own daughter to see how she is getting treated and see me get so upset, because just as a mother herself she would never - and I've said this always - she would never speak about another mother's child that way.

"So she was just really shocked and obviously very emotional as well."

Fatima’s abuse reduced Jess to tears

While Fatima had repeatedly referred to her as a "whore" and "party girl", Jess revealed it was the comments about her appearance and hygiene that hurt the most.

"I was pretty shocked with some of the comments about how I dress and that I smell like cats, it was pretty emotional to watch her say those things about me," she said.

- Bride and Prejudice continues 7.30pm tonight on Channel 7.