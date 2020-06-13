‘My life is utterly destroyed’: Victim survives sick dad

'I struggle to put into words the utter damage and profound effect the abuse has had on me. My life is utterly destroyed due to the actions of one person.'

A stepfather found guilty of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter by bribing her with food and compliments tried to hang himself 24 hours before his sentencing.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, maintained a secret sexual relationship with his 12-year-old stepdaughter for three years.

A jury found the man guilty after a six-day trial on March 12 to 22 charges including five counts of rape and one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child.

The Townsville District Court heard the man started abusing his stepdaughter in April 2012.

Crown prosecutor Andrew Walklate told the court the sexual abuse escalated over a three-year period.

The man subjected his stepdaughter to simulated sex, naked showers, and mutual oral sex.

Mr Walklate read out a victim impact statement in full to the court, detailing the emotional abuse the young girl had endured at the hands of her stepfather.

"I struggle to put into words the utter damage and profound effect the abuse has had on me. My life is utterly destroyed due to the actions of one person," she said.

"As the abuse continued the physical and psychological turmoil continued to control my life and the only out that I could think of was to kill myself."

Mr Walklate told the court the man used manipulation including cakes and compliments and if she did not meet his requirements she would be given the silent treatment.

The court heard the man only stopped the relationship with his stepdaughter out of fear it would jeopardise his relationship with her mother.

Defence barrister Darin Honchin explained the man had suffered a stroke and required care and a walking stick and long-term of imprisonment would be difficult for him.

Mr Honchin told the court the man had tried to self-harm before sentencing.

Judge John Coker told the man his actions had destroyed an innocent life.

Judge Coker declared the 20 days spent in pre-sentence custody and sentenced the man to 10 years' jail.

Convictions were recorded.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



